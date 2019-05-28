Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-28-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues through Thursday. A weak cold front moves in Saturday before dissipating. A stronger cold front moves in Monday with our best rain chance. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. It will be hot and muggy with highs 94-100. The record high is 96 degrees. Tonight will be warm and muggy, lows 69-76. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Hot and muggy with highs 95-101. The record high is 98 degrees. Thursday will be hot and muggy, highs mid to upper 90s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the 90s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 90s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 90s.