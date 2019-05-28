Developer holds meeting on proposed Screven Co. landfill

SCREVEN CO, Ga. (WTOC) -A developer that wants to build a landfill in Screven County just south of Sylvania is making his case to the community Tuesday evening.
The proposed landfill would be on Louie D. Newton Road off Highway 301.
Developer Ben Watts has pointed out that the money the landfill would bring in would pay the county as well as generate a number of jobs. But opposition has already rallied against it, pointing at the environmental threat and how the traffic would harm their property.
The meeting began at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Stay with us as we work to bring updates to this story.
