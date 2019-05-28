Effingham Schools see increase in enrollment

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) -School's out for summer, but the students aren't going anywhere in Effingham County.
Right now, the district is gaining close to 400 students each year.
Rincon Elementary is the newest school in the Effingham County School District. With outstanding growth, the district says they’ll need another new school in 3 years.
Superintendent Randy Shearouse says their enrollment is increasing three percent each year.
The growth will demand a new elementary school in three years and a new middle school in five.
E-SPLOST is paying for Rincon Elementary, but the school district might pursue a referendum bond to pay for these two new schools.
“You got to find money to build the schools," said Dr. Randy Shearhouse with Superintendent of Effingham Co. School District. "You’ll have to find the staff. There is a teacher shortage especially in areas of math, special education and science. Those will be some challenges we face. You’ve got to find land. You’ve got to design your building. All of those things have to take place.”
There is not a specific location in place for the new elementary and middle school, but superintendent shearouse says it will need to be here on the south end of the county.
