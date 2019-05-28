Georgia Southern’s Fisk takes 2nd at NCAA Golf Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WTOC) - Steven Fisk already had a pretty good argument for the title of best golfer in Georgia Southern history.
He only added to his legacy this week.
Fisk closed out his time in blue and white with a 2nd place individual finish at the NCAA Championships Monday, the highest national finish in Georgia Southern history.
The Stockbridge, GA native fired a final round 71 (-1) to finish at -5, in solo second place and five shots behind national champion Matthew Woolf of Oklahoma State.
Like much of the field, Fisk had to battle through the front nine at The Blessings Club. A bogey on three followed by a double bogey on four, his first of the weekend, left him three over at the turn.
But Fisk caught fire on the back, carding birdies at 10 and 11. After three straight pars, he got back to even on the day with a birdie at the par five 15th.
The final birdie of his Georgia Southern career happened on the par three 17th and vaulted him into second place by himself. Fisk clinched the national runner-up with a par on 18.
For Fisk, it’s his 13th career top-five finish.
