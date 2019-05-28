Grant approved for Hinesville Police body cameras

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -The Hinesville Police Department is working on a new way to get more body cameras without having the city foot the bill.
The department recieved an $18,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Hinesville Police Department says after issues like long term data storage and not being able to redact names and faces from footage with the cameras the department has now, this called for newer cameras.
“A lot of those older cameras don’t provide that type of opportunity," said Captain Tracey Howard. "Of course, we were trying to redact issues that involve children in certain types of victims.”
Captain Howard says the new cameras will provide resilience, more functionality, and he says the biggest thing is that they will provide a huge ability to store videos.
The cameras could also protect victims, as well as hold every officer accountable for their actions.
“It’s beneficial," said Captain Howard. "It creates transparency. A lot of times when people come in and make complaints and those types of things, we can review the video often with the person making the complaint.”
HPD says it performed several field trials before settling on the new cameras.
Right now, all officers in the department wear body cameras, but the additional cameras will allow the department to issue them to every supervisor and narcotics detective.
“The body cameras as it applies to this situation...it will allow us to maximize our opportunity while minimizing the costs that the taxpayer would incur,” said Capt. Howard.
The Hinesville Police Department says they will wait on the approval from the Department of Justice and then start purchasing the new cameras immediately.
