Hundreds attend Memorial Day Ceremony at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, hundreds gathered at Fort Jackson National Cemetery to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
This year’s speech was given by Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jr., the commanding general for the US Army Training Center and Fort Jackson.
Also included was a laying of the Memorial Day wreath, a rifle salute, and Taps.
We spoke with attendees who told us what Memorial Day means to them.
“I’m here with a friend of mine. He was a friend of my husband, Al, and he’s here, his wife is out here also, and a lot of your friends and he was just saying on this day he believes they all get up since so many of them out here that know each other is out here communion at night. That’s why they don’t want us out here. Memorial Day is a day for everybody to remember and not only remember our fallen comrades but the ones that are doing service now today,” attendee Constance Hightower said.
We spoke with the man who played the bagpipes, to the moving tune of Amazing Grace. He says it is the least he can do to show his gratitude.
“When I hear the 21 gun salute and I hear taps played, it’s hard for me to get focused because that’s when the bagpiper plays after taps is played and I have to really hone in on what I need to do, do a good performance play amazing grace because again, I’m around all these folks that made much greater sacrifices then I ever did for my country,” Glen Adams,who plays the bagpipes said.
In total, there are 7,072 Veterans and their families members are buried in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
