Joint operation leads to large heroin, cocaine seizures in Chatham County

Officials say on Saturday, May 25, undercover agents with the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and the Pooler Police Department were conducting joint operations where contact was made with two people outside a parked vehicle in the Tanger Outlets parking lot. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a large amount of heroin and cocaine in addition to other forms of controlled substances and items commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances. Also seized was more than $17,000 in cash and a newer model SUV, according to CNT.