Joint operation leads to large heroin, cocaine seizures in Chatham County

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are in custody following a large seizure of heroin and cocaine.
Officials say on Saturday, May 25, undercover agents with the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and the Pooler Police Department were conducting joint operations where contact was made with two people outside a parked vehicle in the Tanger Outlets parking lot. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a large amount of heroin and cocaine in addition to other forms of controlled substances and items commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances. Also seized was more than $17,000 in cash and a newer model SUV, according to CNT.
Agents arrested 36-year-old Jose Muniz, of New York, and 32-year-old Vjay Matos, of Florida. Muniz and Matos were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and are currently being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.
At the time of his arrest, Muniz was also wanted by New York for various felony drug charges.
CNT officials say the seized drugs have an estimated street value of more than $10,000.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.
