MCCD ‘Stop the Threat’ campaign focusing on motor carrier safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As of last week in Georgia there have been 361 traffic deaths, with 56 of those involving commercial motor vehicles like semis and box trucks.
And in 2018, Georgia had the 5th highest total of commercial motor vehicle-related fatalities in the nation.
We are in the middle of what’s called the ‘Stop the Threat’ campaign in the area, and if you haven’t already, you’ll see an more of the MCCD vehicles with motor carriers pulled over making sure they’re driving safely.
Port area traffic increased seven percent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 2018′s first quarter, averaging 21,000 commercial motor vehicles passing through the area daily.
“Because of the amount of new motor carriers, and existing motor carrier that operate here in Georgia, and because of our Port expansion...we really need these inspections on these trucks to make sure they’re safe for the highways," said MCCD Officer Tom Kelly.
Kelly said out of all the driver violations he looks for and finds most regularly, it’s drivers of big trucks using their cell phones while on the road.
“It’s definitely scary to think about somebody operating an 80,000 pound tractor trailer driving down the road either looking on Facebook, any type of distraction whatsoever," said Kelly.
There’s a whole list of things that are potential violations that Officer Kelly also keeps an eye out for.
"Looking for seatbelt violations, and also looking for truck violations. Anything that stands out, if they have a flat tire, anything that would be unsafe for the public is what I'd be looking for."
Out of nearly 100,000 vehicle inspections on the sides of Georgia’s highways last year, about a third of the time no violations were found.
And each stop gives officers a chance to educate drivers on rules and regulations that are in place to keep everyone safe.
Kelly said, “We’re hoping that with the education, the outreach, enforcement and just the partnership with other agencies...making them more aware of what’s going on as far as the CMV traffic, what to do, what they can do...we’re hoping that’s going to eventually decrease our numbers.”
The Motor Carrier Compliance Division's efforts are paying off.
There were 28 fewer fatalities in commercial vehicle-involved crashes last year than in 2017, a 10% reduction.
The Motor Carrier Compliance Division for Region 7 is trying to fill ten officer positions, click here to learn more.
