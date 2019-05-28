Savannah International Airport sees busy Memorial Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah International Airport was slammed this weekend with people traveling near and far for the long weekend.
Lori Lynah, the director of marketing, says Memorial Day weekend is the start of the season for them. She says travel was up this Memorial Day from last year and they expect the summer to be busy as well.
“Holiday weekends for us are typically big on the in-bound traveler side," said Lynah. "We had a lot of people coming in. Probably about five percent more than last year coming into the area to celebrate the holiday here and get their summer started off here in Savannah and in Hilton Head.”
Lynah says they are adding flights and will have up to 64 departing flights each Saturday. She says that’s the most they have ever had. The available seat number is also climbing. Lynah says for the month of June the number of available seats is up around nine percent.
Airport officials say the best thing you can do this summer if you are flying is pack your patience and always be early.
