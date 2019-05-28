Tech, UGA earn national seeds for NCAA Baseball Tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - In this case, Georgia Tech has one more leg up on rival Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets earned the number three national seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Dawgs aren’t far behind though, sitting with the fourth national seed.
Both programs will host a regional this weekend, and both are set to host super regionals should they advance.
For the Yellow Jackets, it’s the highest seeding since 2005 and the fifth time in program history as a national seed. For Georgia, it’s the second straight year as a national seed and regional host. The #4 seed is the highest in school history.
Should both UGA and Tech advance to the super regionals, both would host. Tech would welcome the winner of the Chapel Hill regional to Atlanta while the winner of the Baton Rouge regional would make their way to Athens.
ATLANTA REGIONAL
1. Georgia Tech
2. Auburn
3. Coastal Carolina
4. Florida A&M
ATHENS REGIONAL
1. Georgia
2. Florida Atlantic
3. Florida State
4. Mercer
Play in both regionals begins Friday.
