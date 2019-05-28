Trial begins for man accused of killing a Savannah State student in 2015

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial begins Tuesday morning for the man accused of killing a Savannah State University student in 2015.
Chris Starks was shot at the student union in August 2015, but no one was arrested in the case until April 2018.
Justin Stephens faces 10 charges in the case, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and gun charges. GBI agents said they interviewed hundreds of people before arresting Stephens at work last April.
When police made an arrest more than two years after Starks’ death, his mom said she wasn’t sure that would ever happen. Today, she’s planning to be in Savannah as his trial starts. Starks was a junior from the Atlanta area and a standout athlete.
The GBI always said there were a lot of people around when Starks was shot, and his mom spent years pleading for someone to come forward. Agents said being able to call her last April and tell her they arrested Stephens meant the world to them.
Jury selection is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
