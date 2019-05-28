First Alert Weather Day: Record breaking afternoon highs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Temperatures will once again top out in the upper 90s to the lower triple digits with “feels like” temperatures as warm as 105 degrees.
Savannah will break the record high today, which is 96° set in 1964.
We will quickly warm up from the 70s at daybreak, possibly tying or breaking the record around noon on Tuesday.
There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon, mainly between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Almost everyone will miss out on these and won’t get to enjoy the brief rain-cooled air. Tuesday even plans will go on as scheduled, with temperatures in the 80s after sunset through midnight.
Tybee Island Tides: 6.25' 4:03AM | 0.85' 10:24AM | 6.50' 4:29PM
Record breaking heat is possible once again on Wednesday afternoon. The record high is 98 degrees, set back in 1945. Right now, it looks like we will beat that by about one degree.
Mid to upper 90s are still possible Thursday, but it won’t be “record breaking”. Temperatures slightly relax heading into this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. This is after a weak front moves toward us Friday, which could spark a few showers.
Our drought conditions will continue to worsen without a chance of good, widespread rain over the next few days. The fire danger remains elevated, so please be careful grilling, bringing and with cigarettes.
