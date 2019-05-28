Tuition freeze at South Carolina public institutions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) -School is out for most, but some South Carolina college students and parents have something to look forward to this upcoming year: there will be no tuition increases at two and four-year public institutions.
The cost of tuition has increased dramatically over the years in South Carolina.
Schools did this so they could make improvements. The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education Commission says that since the recession, public universities and colleges haven’t been getting the money they needed. That’s why they were forced to raise tuition as much as they did.
This is about to change for this school year. Lawmakers have set money aside in the budget to fund higher education institutions. If schools don’t raise their tuition by more than 1% for the 2019-2020 school year, they’d be eligible to recieve some of that money.
The Commission on Higher Education says they hope this lays the foundation for a long term solution.
“The Higher Education Community is very thankful and appreciative that the general assembly is recognizing the importance of higher education,” said Mike LeFever, the interim president and Executive Director of the S.C. Commission on Higher Education.
The schools would split $36 million for the upcoming school year.
In Georgia, the Board of Regents of the University system approved an increase in public college and university tuition rates for the 2019-2020 academic year.
They say the increase went up by 2.5% for each semester for a full-time in-state undergraduate student.
Click here for a full list of tuition rates at each state college or university.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.