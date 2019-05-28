U.S. Army recognizes Ft. Stewart with community of excellence award

FT. STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart held a big celebration on base as the Army recognized the post with a huge honor.
Fort Stewart says they are proud to say this is the seventh year they have received this award and they say they couldn’t have done it without the community support.
The leaders of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield say they think it is the community support that others do not have on post and outside of post.
They say it is the training, power projection, combat readiness, maintenance of equipment and the capabilities of soldiers that helped them maintain the excellence status. They say they maintain all of these qualities with pride because they know and understand this is the first look at the military for a soldier when they get out of training.
“I think the reason that that feeling is so strong towards these installations is that the fact that they are important to the army they are important to the country and the folks around here know very well that these are top-flight installations great missions," said William Cathacart, Secretary of the Army. "Great capability serve the country record deployment capability.”
