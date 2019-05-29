Bacon Co. Sheriff arrested on battery, elder abuse charges

BACON CO, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has taken Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren into custody on Wednesday after allegations of assault and battery surfaced.
The Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney requested that the GBI investigate allegations that the Sheriff assaulted a 75-year-old man in front of the Bacon Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Cothren handed himself over the Bacon Co. Jail without incident. He is charged with one count of elder abuse, one count of violation of oath of office, and one count of battery.
The GBI investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.