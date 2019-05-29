Beach Water Advisory issued for Tybee Strand Beach

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department has issued a Beach Water Advisory for Tybee Strand Beach at the Pier, which stretches from 11th to 18th streets on the South end of Tybee Island.
The advisory was issued on Wednesday, May 29 because the level of enterococcus bacteria found in the water was above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. High levels increase the risk of gastrointestinal illness in swimmers. This advisory is only for the area specified above and does not impact any other beaches on the island.
When an advisory is issued, the beach is not closed; however, a sign is posted on the beach the Chatham County Health Department recommends individuals do not swim or wade in the water in the area under advisory. Fish and other seafood caught from this area should be thoroughly washed with fresh water and thoroughly cooked before eating as should fish or seafood caught from any waters.
The area will be re-tested, and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards.
For more information about beach water testing, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.