Bluffton cuts ribbon on new town hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Town of Bluffton held a ceremony on Wednesday to cut the ribbon on their new town hall.
The construction phase began in November of 2017 and employees were re-located for 15 months. The project finished back in February.
The renovation project included updating the existing structure which currently houses Town Hall offices, the Charles E. Ulmer Auditorium and Calhoun Station. It also added over 4,000 square feet to the original building to accommodate the Henry “Emmett” McCracken, Jr. Town Council Chambers and the Town’s municipal court.
“It’s just open," said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka. " It opens its doors and it tells them that we’re customer-service first and you walk in and you feel welcomed and there’s so many open spaces where you can wander and you know, not need someone to take you back to wherever. But it’s just customer service and we’re proud of being here and representing our residents.”
This building was built in 1928, beginning as a school. It’s now a state-of-the-art facility that houses about 50 employees.
