City of Savannah suspends horse drawn carriage tours on Wednesday

In consideration of the record breaking heat this week, the carriage operators in Savannah have been taking additional measures to ensure the health and safety of our equine co-workers. We have been closing our operations when the temperatures start to approach 95 degrees as outlined in the heat policy. We have been operating in complete compliance with the City of Savannah’s Heat policy approved by City Council May 2017, outlined in the ordinance 6-1596. Thusly, we are surprised by the City’s decision to suspend carriage operations between the hours of 11am and 7pm on Wednesday May 29th.