City of Savannah suspends horse drawn carriage tours on Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Savannah says that all horse drawn carriage tours will be suspended from 11 a.m. until seven p.m. on Wednesday for the safety and wellness of the horses.
The City says the suspension is directly in response to predicted temperatures exceeding those allowed by City Ordinance, which is a “Heat Index of 110 degrees or higher or temperature exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit.”
The owner of Carriage Tours of Savannah provided this statement in response to the City’s decision:
