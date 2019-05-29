City of Savannah suspends horse drawn carriage tours on Wednesday

City of Savannah suspends horse drawn carriage tours on Wednesday
May 28, 2019 at 9:34 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 9:36 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Savannah says that all horse drawn carriage tours will be suspended from 11 a.m. until seven p.m. on Wednesday for the safety and wellness of the horses.

The City says the suspension is directly in response to predicted temperatures exceeding those allowed by City Ordinance, which is a “Heat Index of 110 degrees or higher or temperature exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The owner of Carriage Tours of Savannah provided this statement in response to the City’s decision:

In consideration of the record breaking heat this week, the carriage operators in Savannah have been taking additional measures to ensure the health and safety of our equine co-workers. We have been closing our operations when the temperatures start to approach 95 degrees as outlined in the heat policy. We have been operating in complete compliance with the City of Savannah’s Heat policy approved by City Council May 2017, outlined in the ordinance 6-1596. Thusly, we are surprised by the City’s decision to suspend carriage operations between the hours of 11am and 7pm on Wednesday May 29th.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.