Community Champions: Abilities Unlimited, Inc.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Individuals facing a disability are able to work toward their goals by working out at Abilities Unlimited, Inc.
“Someone may say, I want to learn how to walk again,” said Jim Chaplin, director of floor operations. “Someone may say, I had a stroke, I want to learn how to tie my shoes again.”
And no new accomplishment is too small to be considered a goal for Abilities Unlimited, the non-profit organization that provides therapeutic training to people trying to rebuild their bodies and their lives.
“Typically, folks who have acquired a disability or are recovering from an injury,” said Pennie Lightfoot the Director of Community Outreach for Abilities Unlimited. “A lot of the folks are coming here once they have maxed out their insurance and no longer able to receive physical therapy.”
For $10 per month, Abilities Unlimited clients work with a personal trainer and have unlimited use of the county facility where the program is housed.
It has brought Bobby Davis a long way down since he suffered a stroke three years ago this month.
“Balance is one of the bigger things, because you can stand up, you can balance better, lean over pick up things off the floor,” said Davis. “And strength as far as walking around and being able to do things you didn’t think you could do again.”
The program became even more valuable to Davis when he started looking at other cities to retire to.
"No other places have it, so we couldn't find anything like it. So, we'll be staying here in Savannah for a long, long time.
And the WTOC Community Champions at Abilities Unlimited will continue to do what they have done in Savannah for decades: improving lives through exercise.
“There have been so many small, little miracles, just individuals meeting their goals, whether it’s as simple as tying their shoes or giving up their walker. To be able to see somebody walk for the first time or see a parent see their child stand up for the first time and they tears of joy, you can’t put a price tag on that."
