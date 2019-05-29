Dave Turley’s Wednesday Wx Forecast 5-29-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to bring hot and mainly dry conditions through Friday. A cold front moves in late Friday into Saturday. A secondary cold front moves in Sunday night into Monday. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 92-100. Any showers or storms wil end before midnight, lows 70-77. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 92-99. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10-20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.