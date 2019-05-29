Doctors counter misinformation on vaccines amidst measles outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’re in the middle of the largest measles outbreak in the last 25 years. New numbers from the CDC have us nearing 1,000 cases since January.
Doctors are stressing that everyone who can get the measles vaccine should do so.
That's not a stance everyone agrees with right now. You might have heard about the "anti-vaccine" movement that objects to vaccinating children for different reasons.
Some say it's against their religion, some say they just don't believe in it.
Others worry that the vaccine will harm their children.
Doctors are working to counter those worries, saying they are based on outdated research and misinformation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists “anti-vaxxers” as the main reason we’ve seen the recent outbreaks.
“Over the last 15 to 17 years, certain pockets of individuals have decided not to get vaccinated so we have more people who are not immune to the virus,” said Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District.
WTOC did talk to some parents who are choosing not to vaccinate their children.
We’ll explore that side of the argument with a special on measles airing at 7:30 on Tuesday, as well as have a lot more about how health officials are protecting us from the measles.
