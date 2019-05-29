Effingham Deputy laid to rest after battle with cancer

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) -An Effingham County Deputy was laid to rest on Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was described today by those who knew him best as a deputy’s deputy, someone who gave his all to serve his country and community.
Even as he started his chemo treatments, Corporal James Wilkinson was still showing up to work.
“Found out he had cancer and he started battling that, and this whole time he’s telling me, 'Sheriff, I know I’m going through cancer treatments, but do you have a problem if I come back to work? Can I just come on in if I feel like it?" said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie. "I said ‘absolutely.’ And that’s the kind of person James was. He’d give you 110%, he’d give you the shirt off his back.”
It was a fitting tribute, a heroes send-off for a man who served his country in the Navy and Coast Guard, and his community with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office since 2005.
Wilkinson was shot in the line of duty in 2015, and received a Purple Heart from the National Sheriff's Association.
A procession led those in attendance under an American flag hoisted over Highway 21 by the county fire department to the First Baptist Church in Rincon for the funeral service, where friends and family shared memories of the man who brought them so much joy.
And following the service, dispatch called Wilkinson’s final call on the radio.
