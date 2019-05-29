Fort Stewart receives new commander for Winn Army Hospital

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) -A leadership change happened on Wednesday at the Fort Stewart Winn Army Community Hospital as Command Sergeant Major Warren-Clark passed the responsibility of the hospital to Command Sergeant Major Rodrick Taylor.
Command Sgt. Maj. Warren Clark is moving on to enjoy her retirement after more than 30 years in the military. She was responsible for the hospital when it became a level four trauma center.
“I spent two hurricanes in this hospital and as the colonel said...it was about 200 of our closest friends for a period of three to five days back to back.”
That’s just one of her many stories that she has while she was responsible for the hospital.
One of the major accomplishments with the hospital was it becoming a level four trauma center while she was on an all female-led team.
Taylor spoke with WTOC about focusing on working with the defense health agency.
“The main change I really want to look at is going into the DHA, which is going to take over in October and getting in with the command team to figure out what we can do to make the transition as seamless as possible,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Taylor.
He says he’s new to Fort Stewart, but not the position since he came from Fort Polk, Louisiana as the Command Sergeant Major of the Bayne-Jones Army community hospital.
“I’m definitely not a leader that leads behind the desk," said Command Sgt. Maj. Taylor. "I like to get it amongst the organization and talk to the DOD civilians because they are a huge part of this organization and I need to let them know they are a part of the team as well.”
