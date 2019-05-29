Grant helps pregnant women, moms, and kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A $44,000 grant from the March of Dimes and Amerigroup Foundation is giving moms and pregnant women in the Coastal Empire better access to healthcare.
The money was presented to Curtis v. Cooper Primary Healthcare center on Wednesday. Their clinics see 600 to 700 women per year.
This grant will give the clinics pre and postnatal care a new focus by ensuring hundreds of pregnant women who visit the clinic will get screened exactly like their kids are.
Check-ups currently focus largely on children, but the grant will allow doctors to look at mothers and children as a unit, by screening them for smoking, depression, multivitamin use and birth spacing. Doctors say this benefits the whole community.
"Most of our patients are uninsured or underinsured, and they are the most vulnerable population,” says Dr. Fariborz Zaer, medical director of Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care. “As you know, poverty is a big factor, a social determinate, of health that affects every aspect of their life, so the health of the child and the health of the mother, it is more critcal, as far as the community is concerned. If they get a higher level of service, then the outcomes are going to be better."
Dr. Zaer says the clinic has screened about 375 moms so far, and the grant lasts a full year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.