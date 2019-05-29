Grant helps pregnant women, moms, and kids

"Most of our patients are uninsured or underinsured, and they are the most vulnerable population,” says Dr. Fariborz Zaer, medical director of Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care. “As you know, poverty is a big factor, a social determinate, of health that affects every aspect of their life, so the health of the child and the health of the mother, it is more critcal, as far as the community is concerned. If they get a higher level of service, then the outcomes are going to be better."