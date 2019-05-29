Chatham County breaks ground on mental health center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -State and local leaders broke ground on a behavioral health crisis center in Chatham County on Wednesday.
By early next year, the lot on East Derenne near Skidaway Road will house the 22,000-square-foot facility with 30 beds for those suffering from a mental health crisis.
“This is for the whole community," said Dr. Mark Johnson, the CEO of the Gateway Community Service Board. "Right now if you’re in distress, you end up in the emergency room. In the emergency room, they’re going to take care of you, but if someone comes in with a heart attack, that person has to be taken care of first, no matter how much distress you’re in. This provides the community with a free-standing emergency room for mental health.”
Dr. Johnson said the goal is to give someone a psychiatric evaluation within an hour of their arrival. Patients will also speak with a peer specialist and be assigned a case manager who will follow up with them even after they leave.
“That case manager stays with you afterward to make sure you’re getting to your doctor’s appointments, if you’re going to counseling, make sure you get there, and really help deal with the difficulties that arise in life that cause a lot of people to drop out of care," Dr. Johnson said. "It’s a continuous system.”
State mental health leaders say this new facility puts Chatham County on the cutting edge of care across our state and country. Local leaders hope it provides support to people when they need it the most.
“We’re looking at ways to remove the stigma of mental illness and to help people so that they can live productive lives,” said Helen Stone, Chatham County commissioner for District 1.
The center will offer 24-hour walk-in crisis services year-round. Dr. Johnson said friends and family can also bring someone voluntarily or involuntarily.
The facility will have 24 acute care beds where people can stay for five to seven days and six beds for temporary observation for up to 23 hours.
It will cost $8 million dollars a year to operate the new facility. Chatham County is paying $700,000 with the state covering the other $7.3 million. State lawmakers say it’s worth it.
“This issue was a priority because of the need in this community,” said Rep. Jesse Petrea, R- Savannah. “We have an issue with homelessness, which is a big issue. We have an issue with individuals with mental health chronically being readmitted back into our jail in this community.”
Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher has been advocating for this facility for almost a decade.
The sheriff has long said the Chatham County Detention Center isn't a mental health hospital or a homeless shelter, but these people often end up booked into jail.
He says it costs taxpayers $70 a day to house an inmate, and these non-violent offenders often spend about 30 days in jail before they go to court.
That’s $2,100 to keep someone there, who Sheriff Wilcher says shouldn’t be there in the first place.
“People who are mentally challenged or off their medication or whatever it may be, they don’t need to be in jail," the Sheriff said. "The people who commit crimes, serious crimes, are the ones who need to be in this jail. You can get them to this new health facility we’re going to have here, get them back on their medication, and they become productive citizens.”
The end goal for everyone involved in this project though is getting people the services and treatment they need to reach their full potential.
“Gateway’s approach is recovery oriented,” Dr. Johnson said. “The recovery model is that individuals, families, and communities improve their health and wellness, so everything that we do is driving in that direction. And that they reach their optimal, best personal potential, not at a theoretical level, but at a real, personal level. A teacher who is depressed and can’t teach gets back on his or her feet, back in the classroom, hitting home runs again with kids.”
They hope to have the center finished and open by March 2020.
