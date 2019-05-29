Hey now, you’re an All-Star? Bananas hold Team Savannah tryouts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - So you want to be a Banana, huh?
On Tuesday, around 50 folks answered the team’s call to tryout for Team Savannah for this summer’s All Star Showdown. All were hoping for one chance to take the field on one of the biggest nights in all of summer baseball.
“We’re going to try and win this All-Star Game too,” says Bananas manager Tyler Gillum. "We’re looking for the best players who come to this tryout, no doubt. "
Just like the real Bananas, today’s tryout had plenty of characters.
There’s the dad, proving that dreams never die with age.
“My last real competitive games was in my college days in ’96," admits 41 year old Craig Sandefur. "But I can’t get out of it, you know?”
The little leaguer who is the smallest of those trying out, but may have the biggest confidence of anyone.
“What do you want to show these older guys today?" asks WTOC Sports Director Jake Wallace.
“How good I can throw and catch,” six year old Zane Betancur replies. "When I played tee ball, they told me I have a cannon arm.”
Then there were players like Bryan Encarnacion. The Jenkins High School product is now playing college baseball.
For Bryan, this was the first step in an opportunity to play in front of the pro scouts.
“I have to get known so I can get to the draft and get to the league," says Encarnacion. "But I got someone who is doing it for me. I don’t have to worry about nothing, you know? I just go on the field and do it.”
Of the 50 plus who auditioned today, only six will make the cut. But for each of them, the chance to show their stuff is what made it all worth their while.
