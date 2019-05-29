Dash cam catches dramatic end of police chase in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is facing several charges after a high-speed chase that ended in Metter on Tuesday.
The chase started as a traffic stop in Treutlen County. Metter Police and Candler County Sheriff's Office deputies were called in to help.
As the suspect came to the 104 Exit on I-16, police deployed spike strips. The driver swerved trying to avoid the strips but lost control of his car and slammed into a patrol car. The patrol car then rolled backwards down the off-ramp before stopping.
The driver got out of his vehicle and ran. Police say they did arrest that driver, identified as Cornelius Roberts, of Sylvania, a short time later. They also found about a pound of marijuana in his vehicle.
Roberts is facing several felony charges.
A GSP trooper broke his leg at some point during the chase. We’re told he jumped back in his patrol car and continued chasing the suspect. That trooper was treated at the hospital and released.
