Now Hiring! While the Savannah West Elm is closing at the end of the month, our sister brand Pottery Barn will be taking our place here on Drayton Street in July – and we are actively looking for new sales associates and designers to join our new team. If this sounds like an opportunity for you or someone you know, please contact the store as soon as possible. You can reach us at 912.238.9574 or come on in we are located at 214 Drayton St. We can't wait to meet you!!!!!