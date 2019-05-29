Record-heat may be broken by storms in a couple places this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are warm and conditions muggy this morning. An isolated shower is possible south of Savannah this morning; particularly along and south of the Altamaha River.
Temperatures warm from the mid and upper 70s out the door this morning to mid-90s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 90s and lower 100s this afternoon.
Savannah’s record high temperature is 98° and was most-recently set in 1945.
Heat may allow isolated thunderstorms to bubble-up this afternoon. The chance of heavy rain and frequent lightning, and gusty breezes, is greatest – but still limited – south of I-16 and west of I-95; particularly in the Altamaha River region.
The historic heat wave that has baked the southeast gradually eases heading into the weekend. But, unfortunately, the forecast also remains mostly dry.
Have a great day,
Cutter