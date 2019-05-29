Retired Effingham County deputy to be laid to rest Wednesday

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A retired Effingham County deputy who died last week will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Corporal James Wilkinson lost his life after a battle with cancer. Years ago, Wilkinson was awarded a Purple Heart after being shot in the line of duty.
The Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Wilkinson with his wife asking all to keep them in your thoughts during this time.
Wilkinson will be taken from Strickland & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 21 at 9:15 a.m. The procession will take a left onto Highway 21, heading into Springfield and turning right onto Laurel Street. Then, it will turn left on West Madison and then left again to come back down Highway 21 and pass the Sheriff’s Office. The procession continues back into Rincon for the funeral at Rincon First Baptist on 6th Street at Richland Avenue.
Anyone wishing to see the procession should be on the route no later than 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.