Savannah Police seek to identify shooting suspect seen in surveillance footage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are working to identify a suspect in a shooting investigation.
Police say around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, an unknown black male was observed on surveillance footage firing several shots at a gray four-door sedan that was traveling south on Atwood Street near Travis Street. The gray vehicle sped off. Soon after, a white sedan, possibly a Honda Accord, pulled up and the suspect got into the passenger seat. The vehicle left headed toward Montgomery Cross Road, according to Savannah PD.
The suspect is described as an adult black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light colored, long-sleeve Polo hoodie with black sleeves, shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident should contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.