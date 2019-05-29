Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun in Savannah

According to the Savannah Police Department, at around midnight on Sunday, May 26, officers observed a Buick Century that was traveling north on Montgomery Street towards Victory Drive making various traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated at W. Victory Drive and Bull Street, which at that time, a K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of individual bags of marijuana, individual bags of powder cocaine and a loaded firearm.