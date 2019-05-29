Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A traffic stop in the Montgomery Street area resulted in an arrest and the seizure of drugs and a loaded firearm.
According to the Savannah Police Department, at around midnight on Sunday, May 26, officers observed a Buick Century that was traveling north on Montgomery Street towards Victory Drive making various traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated at W. Victory Drive and Bull Street, which at that time, a K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of individual bags of marijuana, individual bags of powder cocaine and a loaded firearm.
Savannah Police say the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Justin Pinckney, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (cocaine), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug-related objects.
The Savannah Police Department encourages anyone who has information on illegal activity to call its tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
