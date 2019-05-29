Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun in Savannah

Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun in Savannah
Actual items confiscated during the May 26th traffic stop.
May 29, 2019 at 1:59 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 1:59 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A traffic stop in the Montgomery Street area resulted in an arrest and the seizure of drugs and a loaded firearm.

According to the Savannah Police Department, at around midnight on Sunday, May 26, officers observed a Buick Century that was traveling north on Montgomery Street towards Victory Drive making various traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated at W. Victory Drive and Bull Street, which at that time, a K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of individual bags of marijuana, individual bags of powder cocaine and a loaded firearm.

Savannah Police say the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Justin Pinckney, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (cocaine), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug-related objects.

The Savannah Police Department encourages anyone who has information on illegal activity to call its tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.