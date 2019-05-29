Triple-digit temps putting pressure on road surfaces

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple days of triple-digit heat can take a toll on a lot of things, including the roads we use daily.
The potential for heat-related road problems is something engineers are keeping a close eye on in Chatham County.
At Liberty Parkway and Mills B. Lane, the city of Savannah actually had to close a portion of that intersection because of an issue caused by the heat - something called thermal expansion.
“I’ve only seen thermal expansion a couple of times in 20 years, and it happens all over the place, but it’s not like a common event,” said the Operations Manager of Savannah’s Street Maintenance Department, Richard Spivey.
When the days heat up and bring prolonged periods of triple-digit temperatures, road surfaces can soften up.
In the case of Liberty Parkway at Mills B. Lane, thermal expansion of the pavement caused the surface to buckle and raise up.
“When the two slabs are pushing against each other, there’s so much heat build-up, and so much pressure, it literally lifts it out of the ground,” Spivey said.
Right now, this is the only spot impacted by thermal expansion, but the city streets staff are constantly monitoring Savannah’s 700 miles of streets looking for this or any other issue.
Chatham County has about 400 miles of roads in the unincorporated area they look after. Roads also vulnerable to heat-related damage.
“Asphalt is one of the most susceptible things when it comes to the heat that we see,” said Chatham County Engineer, Leon Davenport.
Davenport explained asphalt shifts around in the heat, molding and forming with the repetition of traffic passing over. Sometimes, that molding and forming leads to damage.
“The worst places we see some damage is around intersections, which is typically where you see it anyway, because slow-moving vehicles sort of push the materials around as opposed to fast moving vehicles which don’t, so asphalt gives us a lot of problems,” Davenport said.
The county engineer added they haven’t identified any areas of thermal expansion on unincorporated county roads as of right now.
If you notice any issues with roads, you can utilize 311 for the City of Savannah, and Chatham County Connect for any issues in the unincorporated county.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.