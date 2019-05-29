Trooper dash cam catches dramatic chase ending in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - This dash cam video from Metter Police has gone viral, from our newscasts to CBS This Morning to the internet.
Police in Metter say this was the first high speed chase they’ve had since changing their policy late last year.
A chase that started in Treutlen County ended with that crash in Metter. Police used the spike strips they bought after the city changed their policy about chasing suspects a few months ago. Chief Robert Shore says they’ve been training with these for months.
“We’ve actually talked particularly about those intersections at the interstate because of the chases and the high speeds associated with it,” said Chief Shore.
Shore says restricting chases does not mean they let a suspect go free. Instead, they look for ways to stop them without putting the rest of the public at risk.
“Anytime we can prevent somebody at a high speed from crossing over that intersection or turning and coming toward the city at a high rate of speed is very successful for us,” said Chief Shore.
In this case, the suspect’s car slammed into this police SUV with enough force to knock it across the intersection and down the hill. Thankfully, the officer was outside the cruiser when it happened.
Despite the damage in this case, the chief sees more departments going to some alternative policy rather than chase the bad guy no matter what.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.