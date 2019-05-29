Wreck investigation to close lanes of southbound I-95 near Pooler Pkwy exit

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will need to close lanes of southbound Interstate 95 Wednesday morning to reconstruct the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash from last week.
Two southbound lanes will be closed between mile marker 105 and 106 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. That means only one lane of southbound I-95 will be open during that time period.
Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing 60-year-old Darel Dodge.
Dodge was killed while he was walking along the side of the highway the morning of May 24.
The suspected driver was in a light blue 2006 Honda Odyssey van at the time of the crash.
If you have any information, please contact police.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.