Wreck investigation to close lanes of southbound I-95 near Pooler Pkwy exit
Southbound Interstate 95 was closed for several hours the morning of May 24 after a deadly hit-and-run crash.
May 29, 2019 at 4:29 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 4:29 AM

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will need to close lanes of southbound Interstate 95 Wednesday morning to reconstruct the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash from last week.

Two southbound lanes will be closed between mile marker 105 and 106 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. That means only one lane of southbound I-95 will be open during that time period.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing 60-year-old Darel Dodge.

A generic image of the described vehicle involved in the incident. (Source: Savannah Police Department)
Dodge was killed while he was walking along the side of the highway the morning of May 24.

The suspected driver was in a light blue 2006 Honda Odyssey van at the time of the crash.

If you have any information, please contact police.

