Bluffton to build new fire station

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - More development is coming to Beaufort County. On May 13, a proposal was made to the Executive Committee for the Beaufort County Council to build a new fire station and Emergency Operations Center- the proposed cost is over three-million dollars.
It will be called Station 38 and it's near River Ridge Academy.
The committee decided that with the “intense growth” in the Bluffton area-- they believe that will bring additional impact fees that offer additional funds to complete the entire project without county assistance.
As of May 29, no contract has been signed, so the estimate is subject to change, but officials are hoping to have a contractor officially hired and the preliminary work can begin within the next 60 days.
