City of Richmond Hill launching new series on website

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill will soon be launching a new series on its website, called “The Future of Richmond Hill.”
Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter says their new “Future of Richmond Hill” series will feature upcoming projects. He says it’s also a platform that helps the city connect with the community. He says while they are already good about getting information out to the public, this will allow them to ramp that effort up.
“This series will tell a lot of what we are trying to do in the city as far as bringing businesses in; why some businesses aren’t here that we really want, and what we’re doing to try to attract that those. We’ll have an article about our parks system - a series of articles are Sterling Creek Park, which is a newer park that we’re having brought online," Mayor Carpenter said.
Along with the new series, Carpenter says it will also feature videos as well as their YouTube channel. He says they already have one series up and running about the new Towne Center property they purchased, but that’s just the beginning.
