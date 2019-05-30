Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-30-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Friday. A weak cold front moves in Saturday followed by a stronger cold front Monday. Today will be mostly sunny and hot, highs 92-98. Tonight will be clear and warm, lows 72-77. Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers, highs 91-95. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10-20% chance for afternoon showers, highs in the 90s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 90s. Rain chances are expected to increase Thursday into next weekend.