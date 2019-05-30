Events happening this weekend in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire is kicking off the first weekend of June with a bang.
You can hear live music on the square, taste bourbon made right here in Savannah, and have a chance to meet the WTOC First Alert Weather Team.
Enjoy a free jazz concert on Wright Square this weekend honoring a local legend. First, be sure to join WTOC at the Coastal Empire Hurricane Expo. WTOC and emergency management agencies from Chatham, Liberty, Effingham and Bryan counties are ready to get your family prepared for hurricane season.
The expo is at the Lowes on Pooler Parkway, Friday from 3:30 to 7:30 pm. Our first alert weather team will be there with valuable information, plus, plenty of prizes and giveaways. Enjoy food trucks and even get a tour of the First Alert Storm Chaser.
On Saturday, head over to Ghost Coast Distillery for Bourbon, BBQ and Blues. Ghost Coast is celebrating the second release of its straight bourbon whiskey with an all day blues party. There will be live music all day long plus barbecue from BowTie BBQ. A portion of the proceeds will go to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, benefiting the families of fallen first responders.
Sunday afternoon, bring your lawn chair and picnic to Wright Square for the 6th Annual Ben Tucker Memorial Concert! This free concert is from 3-5 p.m. and is hosted by the Friends of Ben Tucker Inc. This nonprofit was formed to preserve the legacy of one of Savannah’s most iconic musicians. Their efforts include music, literacy, cultural enrichment and much more.
Don’t forget to share your pictures with us using #savannahweekend.
