Hardeeville Fire Department transfers to EMS system

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hardeeville Fire Department is making moves to save lives in the community.
They are transitioning from a first response system to an EMS system. Now, every fireman must be Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certified to work at the department.
The fire department tells WTOC they usually get to incidents before EMS does. Now that they have this certification, they can immediately start helping people as soon as they get there.
“Because we have our fire stations strategically placed around the city, we can offer aid to those folks a lot quicker," said Joey Rowell, Assistant Chief, Hardeeville Fire Department.
That quick response is needed throughout Hardeeville - especially with the interstate running through the area.
“Currently, there are only four ambulances housed in the county for 911 transport, so there may be a time when it’s 10 or 15 minutes before an ambulance arrives, so having those folks trained and on these calls rapidly makes the difference between life and death," Rowell said.
The assistant chief says around 70 percent of their calls are for vehicle crashes and medical calls. Now that all firemen are trained on the basic life support level, they have a number of things they can do before an ambulance arrives.
“We have tourniquets now and stopping bleeding immediately. There’s the Stop the Bleed Campaign. That’s a big thing, especially for us covering the interstate. We also carry simple airways, oral airways so we can control someone’s airway immediately until an ambulance shows up," said Woody Childs, Battalion Chief, Hardeeville Fire Department.
In 2016, the department applied for an $80,000 grant to fund this idea. With the grant, they were able to send 17 firemen to EMT school, which takes around four to five months. After certification, they are still trained in-house each month.
Mayor Williams says the city is growing so fast this is something that is needed.
“This gives us the ability to service them quickly. The city is 55 square miles, so that is an immense territory we have to cover,” said Hardeeville Mayor, Harry Williams.
