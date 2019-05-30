Health officials offer advice for safe, healthy trips to the pool this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing more refreshing than a dip in the pool, especially with our latest heat wave. But the Georgia Department of Public Health says people need to make sure a pool is clean before jumping in.
The Georgia Department of Public Health inspects all public pools at least once a year, but health specialists say it's important that you also do your own inspection. They say during their inspections, they often find public pools with improper chlorine levels. They also find that some of the state required emergency phones do not connect to 911, so it's important they check for these things each time they inspect a public pool.
Health specialists say there are also ways of checking a pool yourself. If the water doesn’t look clear or if it looks murky, this could be a sign that the owners are not keeping the pool clean. You can also do your part to keep bacteria out of the pool by rinsing off right before you enter a pool and staying away from the pool if you’ve been sick.
“They can look for things like cloudy water. They can look for main drains missing from the bottom of the pool. If the cover is missing, it could be a suction entrapment hazard,” says Stephen Stanley, Georgia Department of Public Health.
If you own your pool, it's important you keep up with the chemicals to keep your own pool clean. You can find different kits at a pool supply store.
You can also view public pool inspections online by clicking here.
