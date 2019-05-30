Hurricane hunters fly into storms to collect data

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Having the most accurate data is very important. Hurricane hunters use different planes to fly into storms and collect that data.
"We are going into those areas where there is no other way of collecting data and in order to get the data to help the computer models better understand what is going on," Chief Aerial Reconnaissance Coordination Warren Madden said.
The Air Force hurricane hunters and the NOAA hurricane hunters work together to achieve that goal by collecting data with a series of instruments that can only be utilized by flying into and above these storms.
“Basically, what we are looking for is the speed, location and intensity the storm. We will go through the storm multiple times. We will hit a center point and it kind of gives you a direction and speed of the storm every time you connect those dots together," Major Tobi Baker, aerial reconnaissance weather officer, said.
The Air Force's C-130 along with the NOAA Gulfstream IV and P-3 Orion are all equipped with a data collecting device known as a dropsonde.
Think of it as a weather balloon that goes down instead of going up. Now depending on the course, path and the strength and the storm. They will determine how many to drop directly into the storm through this tube during each flight.
"As the aircraft are sending their data back, it is all flowing into my office via satellite in the National Hurricane Center. We do some more quality control on it, then we get it immediately to the forecasters," Madden said.
The NOAA P-3 Orion helps collect that real-time data during storms, but also serves another purpose.
"The aircraft is equipped for research with the tail doppler radar, the lower fuselage radar, various instruments on the aircraft and then the scientist on board that have individual experiments that they want to fly while we are in the storm," NOAA Commander Chris Sloan said.
Hurricane hunters have been flying into storms for over 70 years. With every flight comes a better understanding of the inner workings of these storms along with a better forecast for everyone back on the ground.
“I like working at my job because I am still part of the process of getting that information that can’t be gotten any other way, out to the world so they can know how to deal with these monsters of nature,” Madden said.
