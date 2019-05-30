It’s opening day for the Savannah Bananas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas are celebrating their first game of the season Thursday night at Historic Grayson Stadium.
This will be the team’s fourth season at Grayson.
The bananas will play in front of a sold-out crowd on Opening Day. In fact, around 60 home games are already sold out for this season.
The team of players come from across the U.S. This year’s lineup includes players from the East and West coasts, as well as several states in between.
The first pitch is set for Thursday, May 30 at 7:05 p.m. The Bananas will be taking on the Macon Bacon.
