Join the First Alert Weather Team at the Coastal Empire Hurricane Expo on Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Join the WTOC First Alert Weather Team and several local emergency agencies for the Coastal Empire Hurricane Expo this Friday.
WTOC will be at the Lowe’s in Pooler on Pooler Parkway from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Emergency management agencies from Chatham, Liberty, Effingham and Bryan counties will join us to make sure you are prepared for the 2019 hurricane season.
Experts will hold four Hurricane Sessions under the big tent including a round table discussion with representatives from all four EMAs. Throughout the day, one hundred Hurricane Buckets will be given away and some lucky attendees will go home with generators.
Plus, there will be emergency vehicles, the WTOC Storm Chaser and food trucks, including Bojangles, Chazitos, Kona Ice and Ben and Jerry’s.
WTOC’s, First Alert Chief Meteorologist, Dave Turley states, “While we are expecting a near average hurricane season, it only takes that one storm to impact the Coastal Empire to significantly change our lives and that is what we will prepare you for.”
Other partners at the event include Pooler Fire and Rescue, Coastal Health District, Elite Roofing, St. Joseph’s/Candler, Georgia Power, Team Radio Georgia, United Way, Red Cross, Savannah Blinds Shutters and Shades, Farmer Insurance and Atlantic Waste.
Schedule of Events:
3:45 p.m. – Welcome Attendees and explain hurricane buckets and the WTOC Weather App.
4:45 p.m. – Preparing You and Your Family
5:45 p.m. – Hurricane Preparedness for your home
6:45 p.m. – Emergency Management Roundtable
