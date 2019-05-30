Morning volunteers needed for summer at Second Harvest Coastal Food Bank

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Kids are out for summer which means the cafeterias at school are closed for business. America’s Second Harvest is gearing up to help starting Monday.
America’s Second Harvest Coastal Food Bank provides more than 7000 lunches a day every summer. More than 62% of students in the Coastal Empire qualify for free or reduced cost lunch.
When summer comes, those options aren’t available.
“The person at the grocery store, no child should ever have to worry about that,” said Mary Jane Crouch with Second Harvest.
They still need volunteers to help out with prepping these meals from 6:30 to 8:30 every morning.
