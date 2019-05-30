New VA clinic in Statesboro named after local veteran

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A medical clinic in Statesboro that helps veterans now has a new name.
It’s named for the local man who helped make it happen. Mr. Ray Hendrix talked to every person he could, from Statesboro to Washington, to get the clinic opened in Statesboro just a few years ago.
The name change was approved by Congress back in December, but loved ones and VA administration gathered Thursday to formally celebrate the naming. Hendrix worked tirelessly collecting 5,000 signatures from veterans who wanted a clinic in Statesboro to save them long trips to Hinesville or Dublin. He was an active member of local veterans groups and understood the need. Family members say they’re proud and grateful.
“My dad was a very unassuming man. He would have never expected something like this, but he would be proud. Half the audience today was related to him, and we were all proud,” Ray’s son, Michael, said.
Former Congressman John Barrow was in attendance Thursday. He worked with Hendrix during his time in office to get the clinic established.
The next thing they’ve got to deal with is expanding. They’re already at capacity at the number of veteran visits they can handle per day. Family members say Mr. Hendrix would be proud to know that so many veterans are getting treatment closer to home.
