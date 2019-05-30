Proud to be a GA Farmer: Sky Herndon, Lyons

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Farming is more than a job for many people in Toombs County.
One third generation farmer is using her newly-renovated store to offer more than just a place to grab farm fresh food. She’s carrying on her family’s tradition.
Just off Highway 1 in Lyons sits a wooden building that has been there for about 100 years. What started out as a general store in the early 1900s is now Herndon’s Country Market.
“It just was an opportunity for people traveling this highway to stop and get locally fresh grown produce," said Sky Herndon, Market Manager.
Sky Herndon graduated from the University of Georgia in December, and is already putting her Ag Business degree to work in the same place she spent time in as a little girl. Sky worked alongside her grandmother every chance she had, but in April, she had the opportunity to take over the newly-renovated store from her grandmother.
“They always ask about Nanny, Nanny knows them all personally," she said. “When I go see her, depending on the time of the year it is, she is like, 'so and so will probably stopping, make sure you have peanut brittle.”
In fact, a fresh batch of peanut brittle came in during WTOC’s visit, right from Sky’s grandmother’s oven.
The peanut brittle is just one of the many reasons the year-around market brings in regulars. From locals, to folks from as far as Maine, people across the country stop in to get fresh farm grown from the Herndons’ 5,000 acres of farmland.
"Just for them to know where their food is coming from, that’s a big thing for everybody now. They are not going to come here and ask me where something came from and me be like, ‘I don’t know.’
I can tell them, I point to the packing shed, and I’m like, 'it came from right over there," she said.
Just as important as the food the Herndon’s grow is the relationship created within the community. It’s a relationship Sky Herndon looks to continue building just as her grandmother did for years.
“I just hope that she trusts me to take care of her customers the way that she has taken care of her customers for 35 years,” Herndon said.
If you’d like to visit the market, it’s located at 5508 US-1 in Lyons.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.