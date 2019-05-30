Record-Heat Subsides Heading Into The Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s (inland) and 70s; elsewhere and closer to the coast.
The forecast remains dry this morning, as the temperature warms into the 80s by 9 a.m. and 90s by 11 a.m. Temps peak in the upper 90s, to near 100°, this afternoon with a mostly dry forecast.
The chance of rain at any one spot is 20%, or less, across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
The forecast is gradually “cooler” heading into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday afternoons both feature peak temperatures in the mid and upper 90s away from the beach.
Have a great Thursday,
Cutter