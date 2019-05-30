South Carolina forestry officials issue Red Flag alert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials are strongly encouraging residents to avoid outdoor burning amid a heightened threat of wildfires.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag fire alert on Wednesday. It said low humidity and elevated drought conditions over the next few days combined with dry fuels could cause fires to spread rapidly.
The commission also encouraged crews using heavy equipment near woodlands to be careful about sparks that could start wildfires.
