Storm surge the greatest risk during a tropical storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All tropical systems contain strong winds, heavy rain, and - most importantly - storm surge.
Storm surge is rise of water above the normal astronomical predicted tide level.
Storm surge is the number one cause of death during any tropical system.
There are many factors that influence a storm surge. The main factors are related to the storm itself: central pressure, wind speed, forward speed and size of the storm.
Local features like barrier islands, sounds, inlets and rivers also play a role.
The shape of the coast line can also influence storm surge. Concave coastlines, like the southeast coast, can produce a higher surge then convex shaped coasts like the Outer Banks.
The slope of the continental shelf also plays a role. A shallow, gentle slope produces a higher storm surge risk than a steep continental shelf.
With so many different factors that determine a storm surge, it’s impossible to say that one storm will behave like another storm. It’s important to know your risk.
Everyone living along the coast needs to know if they are in an evacuation zone and have an evacuation plan ready to go.
